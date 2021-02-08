Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

-
-
SKF India Ltd recorded volume of 7.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71243 shares
Gujarat Gas Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 February 2021.
SKF India Ltd recorded volume of 7.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71243 shares. The stock gained 19.60% to Rs.2,414.75. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 91.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.10% to Rs.437.20. Volumes stood at 14.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd witnessed volume of 10.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.48% to Rs.199.65. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 13.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.60% to Rs.363.05. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46756 shares. The stock gained 1.95% to Rs.1,458.05. Volumes stood at 88815 shares in the last session.
