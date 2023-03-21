Board of Power Finance approves borrowing plan of up to Rs 80,000 cr in FY24

-
ALSO READ
HUDCO board OKs FY24 borrowing programme of up to Rs 18000 cr
Board of Manappuram Finance to consider borrowing program and business plan for FY24
HUDCO to consider Annual Resource plan for FY24
Board of REC approves market borrowing programme for FY24
REC board OKs Rs 1.2 lakh cr market borrowing programme for FY24
-
At meeting held on 21 March 2023The Board of Power Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 21 March 2023 has approved raising up to Rs 80,000 crore for financial year 2023-24 as under:
Long term domestic borrowing (Rupee) - Rs 40,000 crore
Long term foreign currency borrowing / Rupee denominated foreign currency borrowings through ECB - Rs 20,000 crore
Short term borrowing - Rs 10,000 crore
Commercial paper - Rs 10,000 crore
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU