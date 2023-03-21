Board of Power Finance approves borrowing plan of up to Rs 80,000 cr in FY24

At meeting held on 21 March 2023

The Board of Power Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 21 March 2023 has approved raising up to Rs 80,000 crore for financial year 2023-24 as under:

Long term domestic borrowing (Rupee) - Rs 40,000 crore

Long term foreign currency borrowing / Rupee denominated foreign currency borrowings through ECB - Rs 20,000 crore

Short term borrowing - Rs 10,000 crore

Commercial paper - Rs 10,000 crore

