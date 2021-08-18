VST Tillers Tractors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Mindtree Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd surged 11.19% to Rs 2468.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2376 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd soared 8.50% to Rs 191.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68190 shares in the past one month.

United Breweries Ltd spiked 5.80% to Rs 1489. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29557 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd exploded 5.67% to Rs 609.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33668 shares in the past one month.

Mindtree Ltd spurt 5.61% to Rs 3187.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34556 shares in the past one month.

