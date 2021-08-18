Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 55.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1885.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2947 shares

Axis Bank Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 August 2021.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 55.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1885.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2947 shares. The stock dropped 6.53% to Rs.2,481.40. Volumes stood at 1418 shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd clocked volume of 88.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 43.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.27% to Rs.758.65. Volumes stood at 90974 shares in the last session.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd saw volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 17.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23355 shares. The stock increased 0.19% to Rs.6,901.60. Volumes stood at 29243 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17190 shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.2,286.00. Volumes stood at 17917 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.61% to Rs.191.75. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)