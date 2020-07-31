JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Radhagobind Commercial standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 940.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 383.18 crore

Net Loss of Jaypee Infratech reported to Rs 940.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 366.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 383.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 466.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2250.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1402.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 1877.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1610.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales383.18466.45 -18 1877.131610.65 17 OPM %-88.0019.00 --11.4818.39 - PBDT-832.57-326.65 -155 -2072.23-1297.70 -60 PBT-850.63-344.40 -147 -2160.19-1380.30 -57 NP-940.53-366.26 -157 -2250.09-1402.16 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU