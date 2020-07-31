Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 940.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 383.18 crore

Net Loss of Jaypee Infratech reported to Rs 940.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 366.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 383.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 466.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2250.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1402.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 1877.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1610.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

383.18466.451877.131610.65-88.0019.00-11.4818.39-832.57-326.65-2072.23-1297.70-850.63-344.40-2160.19-1380.30-940.53-366.26-2250.09-1402.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)