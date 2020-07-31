RR Metalmakers India consolidated net profit rises 2600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 34.99 croreNet profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 2600.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 120.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.9942.12 -17 120.75129.53 -7 OPM %5.09-1.21 --1.352.71 - PBDT1.050.14 650 -5.241.15 PL PBT0.930.09 933 -5.901.01 PL NP0.540.02 2600 -4.550.74 PL
