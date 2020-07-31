JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Radhagobind Commercial standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

RR Metalmakers India consolidated net profit rises 2600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 34.99 crore

Net profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 2600.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 120.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.9942.12 -17 120.75129.53 -7 OPM %5.09-1.21 --1.352.71 - PBDT1.050.14 650 -5.241.15 PL PBT0.930.09 933 -5.901.01 PL NP0.540.02 2600 -4.550.74 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU