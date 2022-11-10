Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 72.19 croreNet loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.1971.00 2 OPM %2.4110.11 -PBDT-10.436.47 PL PBT-15.150.85 PL NP-15.150.85 PL
