JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Citadel Realty & Developers standalone net profit rises 410.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 410.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.63 13 OPM %91.5592.06 -PBDT0.640.14 357 PBT0.640.14 357 NP0.510.10 410

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU