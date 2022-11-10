Citadel Realty & Developers standalone net profit rises 410.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 410.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.63 13 OPM %91.5592.06 -PBDT0.640.14 357 PBT0.640.14 357 NP0.510.10 410
