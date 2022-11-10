Citadel Realty & Developers standalone net profit rises 410.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 410.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.710.6391.5592.060.640.140.640.140.510.10

