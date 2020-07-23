JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Wanbury reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.97% to Rs 67.07 crore

Net profit of Wanbury reported to Rs 62.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.97% to Rs 67.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 64.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 367.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 391.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.07101.58 -34 367.45391.37 -6 OPM %-11.737.08 -6.383.97 - PBDT-17.60-7.53 -134 -8.29-15.02 45 PBT-19.97-9.97 -100 -17.97-24.98 28 NP62.38-9.89 LP 64.46-24.85 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU