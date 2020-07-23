Wanbury reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.97% to Rs 67.07 crore

Net profit of Wanbury reported to Rs 62.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.97% to Rs 67.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 64.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 367.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 391.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

67.07101.58367.45391.37-11.737.086.383.97-17.60-7.53-8.29-15.02-19.97-9.97-17.97-24.9862.38-9.8964.46-24.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)