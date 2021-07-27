Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility launches JOY E-Connect mobile app

-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced the launch of 'JOY E-CONNECT", a cloud-based mobile application to woo customers with the new era of technology and enhance their overall riding experience.
Joy E-Connect, the user-friendly app with multiple features and benefits is compatible with the entire product range of Joy e-bike.
Users can easily download the app which is available at both the mobile operating systems- iOS and Android.
Ensuring security and a smoother-riding experience, Joy E-Connect is laden with fantastic features like turning vehicles ON & OFF remotely through the mobile, navigation, battery percentage display, Geofence alerts, battery backup of the vehicle and estimated distance, along with raising alerts on battery voltage, and temperature, for a better-planned trip.
