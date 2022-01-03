Wardwizard sells 3860 units of Joy E-bike in December

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has sold 3860 units of Joy E-bike in month of December 2021 compared to 594 units in December 2020, recording a growth of 548%.

For the first three quarters of this financial year (April - December 2021), the company sold 17,000 units, recording a growth of 570% over the corresponding period of previous year. Quarter 3 unit sales cross 10,000 units for the first time for the company.

