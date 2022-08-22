We have to make Indian infrastructure up to world standards says Union Transport Minister

JUST IN
Forbes & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that we have to take Indian infrastructure to world standards. He said that he has decided to make Indian road infrastructure, even in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, up to the road infrastructure standards of USA, before end of 2024'.

The Minister was addressing National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries, being organized by Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE) in Mumbai. In Indian infrastructure, there is huge potential for road construction, river connectivity, solid and liquid waste management, parking plaza, irrigation, busports, ropeways and cable car projects.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 12:23 IST

