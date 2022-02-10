Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.66%

Nifty Media index closed up 1.66% at 2252.1 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 7.13%, Saregama India Ltd rose 5.00% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 4.96%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 32.00% over last one year compared to the 16.54% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.24% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.81% to close at 17605.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.79% to close at 58926.03 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)