Websol Energy System reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 91.02% to Rs 20.63 crore

Net Loss of Websol Energy System reported to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 91.02% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 185.21% to Rs 195.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.6310.80195.5468.56-64.08-140.742.66-35.82-15.16-17.029.91-13.38-19.00-20.83-5.56-28.87-5.07-20.886.57-28.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)