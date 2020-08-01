Olympia Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 31.27 croreNet loss of Olympia Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 132.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.2728.53 10 132.92127.68 4 OPM %-2.561.72 --0.900.31 - PBDT0.210.59 -64 1.452.86 -49 PBT0.010.45 -98 0.562.01 -72 NP-0.070.35 PL 0.341.40 -76
