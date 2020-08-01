Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 96.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.20% to Rs 113.54 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 96.17% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.27% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.12% to Rs 472.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

113.54135.49472.32606.491.043.403.763.281.821.728.248.870.0401.071.850.071.830.683.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)