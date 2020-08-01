Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 96.17% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the December 2019 quarter
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.81 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Global Offshore Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Textile company moves SC against govt order for payment of full wages during coronavirus lockdown
SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas against order asking employers to pay wages during Corona lockdown
-
Sales decline 16.20% to Rs 113.54 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 96.17% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.27% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.12% to Rs 472.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales113.54135.49 -16 472.32606.49 -22 OPM %1.043.40 -3.763.28 - PBDT1.821.72 6 8.248.87 -7 PBT0.040 0 1.071.85 -42 NP0.071.83 -96 0.683.13 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU