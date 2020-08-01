JUST IN
Business Standard

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 96.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.20% to Rs 113.54 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 96.17% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.27% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.12% to Rs 472.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales113.54135.49 -16 472.32606.49 -22 OPM %1.043.40 -3.763.28 - PBDT1.821.72 6 8.248.87 -7 PBT0.040 0 1.071.85 -42 NP0.071.83 -96 0.683.13 -78

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:58 IST

