Apis India consolidated net profit declines 29.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 58.97 croreNet profit of Apis India declined 29.91% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.10% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 210.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 224.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.9767.75 -13 210.00224.71 -7 OPM %9.589.59 -5.418.17 - PBDT4.655.42 -14 7.0815.29 -54 PBT3.034.12 -26 4.1112.49 -67 NP2.253.21 -30 3.2610.55 -69
