Apis India consolidated net profit declines 29.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 58.97 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 29.91% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.10% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 210.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 224.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

58.9767.75210.00224.719.589.595.418.174.655.427.0815.293.034.124.1112.492.253.213.2610.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)