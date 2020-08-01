Apis India consolidated net profit declines 29.91% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 58.97 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 29.91% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.10% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 210.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 224.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.9767.75 -13 210.00224.71 -7 OPM %9.589.59 -5.418.17 - PBDT4.655.42 -14 7.0815.29 -54 PBT3.034.12 -26 4.1112.49 -67 NP2.253.21 -30 3.2610.55 -69

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:57 IST

