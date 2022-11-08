JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 166.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Wipro to launch dedicated unit for deploying VMware solutions
Business Standard

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 75.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 154.62 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 75.88% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 154.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales154.62141.44 9 OPM %7.9718.09 -PBDT13.1627.63 -52 PBT4.9920.57 -76 NP3.6415.09 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU