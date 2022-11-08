Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 75.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 154.62 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries declined 75.88% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 154.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales154.62141.44 9 OPM %7.9718.09 -PBDT13.1627.63 -52 PBT4.9920.57 -76 NP3.6415.09 -76
