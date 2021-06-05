IndusInd Bank features in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) list

IndusInd Bank announced that it has made it to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) list for the sixth consecutive time, making it the only Indian Bank to get featured in this prestigious list.

The CDP list is a global environmental disclosure system that ranks companies worldwide basis contributions made towards encouraging environmental transparency and performance.

In a bid to commemorate this milestone, as well as the World Environment Day, IndusInd Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Sumant Kathpalia announced the following Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives that the Bank has undertaken:

h Commitment to reducing the Banks specific Carbon Emission by 50% over the next 4 years

h Increasing the allocation of capital towards Climate Finance to 3.5% of its loan book over the next two years, which is currently at 2.7%.

h Transforming all its Pioneer branches /lobbies into Green & Plastic free zones and getting them LEED certified.

h Supporting a tree plantation drive wherein 50,000 trees will be planted in cities where the pollution index is high.

h Launched an employee awareness drive to spread the word on benefits pertaining to water conservation, waste reduction and re-cycling of waste.

h Installed solar solutions of 675KW capacity which has reduced carbon emission worth 8278 tons.

h Created water harvesting capacity of about 70 million cubic meters and also restored 15 lakes and 2 drainages systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)