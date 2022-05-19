HAL receives DGCA Type Certification for Hindustan 228-201 aircraft

-
-
Hindustan Aeronautics announced that Type Certification of first Indigenous Light Transport civil passenger aircraft "Hindustan 228-201" was handed over today by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to Transport Aircraft R & D Center, HAL Kanpur at DGCA HQ New Delhi.
Hindustan 228-201 aircraft is the first Type Certified fixed wing aircraft in India complying with latest FAR 23 certification requirement which is a major milestone towards vision of building a new, AtmanNirbhar Bharat.
