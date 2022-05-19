Wipro launches Innovation Studio in Austin

Wipro announced the launch of its latest Innovation Studio in Austin, TX.

Situated in a brand new 40,000 sq. ft.

Class-A office building in Austin's premier technology and research park, Wipro's Innovation Studio is designed to be a productive, state-of-art collaborative space of 36 huddle rooms, 12 conference rooms and 330 individual think spaces, energizing community spaces, and areas for focused collaboration.

The Innovation Studio will leverage Wipro's deep reservoir of IPs, patents, and innovation DNA and will draw from a diverse portfolio of transformative technologies including artificial intelligence, 5G, mixed reality/metaverse, blockchain, tokenization, multi cloud & edge computing, crowdsourcing, and robotics in collaboration with leading technology partners to experiment new solutions and serve clients.

