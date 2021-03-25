Welspun Enterprises takes over Rs 1900 crore HAM project in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon gains on acquiring 49% stake in Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) from IIF
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary receives financial closure letter for road project
PNC Meerut Haridwar Highways receives appointed date for NHAI project
Adani Enterprises secures Rs 1838 cr NHAI road project in Kerala
Adani Enterprises road biz receives LoA from NHAI
-
Welspun Enterprises has agreed to take over a Hybrid Annuity Mode Project i.e. Six-Laning of Existing Kozhikode Bypass (Vengalam Jn. to Ramanattukara Jn.) of NH-66 in the state of Kerala (the Project) from Calicut Expressway (existing Concessionaire) through the process of Harmonious Substitution of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The proposal of Harmonious Substitution has been submitted by the existing Concessionaire to the lenders of the project and the proposal is subject to NHAI approval.
The Appointed Date for the Project has been declared by NHAI.
The original Bid Project Cost of the Project, of 28.4 Kms length, is Rs. 1,710 crore. The current estimated Bid Project Cost with price index escalation is over Rs. 1,900 crore, and the first-year Operations and Maintenance is Rs 6.30 crore.
The Project is proposed to be undertaken by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company has got 8 HAM projects worth approximately Rs. 11,800 crore out of which 3 projects worth nearly Rs. 3,400 crore have achieved COD/PCOD and others are in advanced stage of implementation. Additionally 1 BOT project of Rs. 2,122 crore is also in advanced stage of implementation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU