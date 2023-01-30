Welspun India enters into brand licensing agreement with Walt Disney for EMEA region

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp rises on commissioning of coke plant in Gujarat
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Welspun India Ltd counter
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Welspun India prepays loans worth Rs 45.8 crore
-
The license will give Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute complete range of home textiles products leveraging Disney's vast franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas brands.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU