Welspun India enters into brand licensing agreement with Walt Disney for EMEA region

Welspun India announced its brand licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for the EMEA region.

The license will give Welspun the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute complete range of home textiles products leveraging Disney's vast franchises and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas brands.

