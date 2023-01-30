Data Patterns (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2023.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd spiked 17.71% to Rs 1367 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 56128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8839 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd surged 13.16% to Rs 378.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32909 shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd soared 10.79% to Rs 338.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9874 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd added 9.67% to Rs 7.03. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 236.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1901.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd exploded 8.17% to Rs 148.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

