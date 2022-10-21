Volumes soar at Welspun India Ltd counter

Welspun India Ltd recorded volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66781 shares

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Union Bank of India, KIOCL Ltd, Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 October 2022.

Welspun India Ltd recorded volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66781 shares. The stock gained 5.73% to Rs.81.25. Volumes stood at 57904 shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd witnessed volume of 3945 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock dropped 4.48% to Rs.1,247.00. Volumes stood at 1710 shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India clocked volume of 23.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.49% to Rs.48.90. Volumes stood at 27.72 lakh shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd clocked volume of 2104 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock lost 1.32% to Rs.183.25. Volumes stood at 481 shares in the last session.

Bank of India recorded volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.72% to Rs.51.55. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

