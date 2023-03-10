JUST IN
Business Standard

Welspun receives Kitemark certification of its ductile iron pipes

Capital Market 

Welspun Corp announced that Welspun DI Pipes, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has received the Kitemark certificate by BSI UK for size range of 100 to 1,000 DN against EN 545 and ISO 2531 standards.

These are the international standards for Ductile Iron pipes used for transportation of potable water.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 10:41 IST

