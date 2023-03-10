Welspun receives Kitemark certification of its ductile iron pipes

-
ALSO READ
Tata Metaliks inaugurates DI pipe plant expansion project in Kharagpur
Tata Metaliks Q2 PAT falls nearly 74% YoY to Rs 14 crore
Welspun Corp rises on commissioning of coke plant in Gujarat
Hariom Pipe hits record high on acquiring operating asset of R P Metal Sections
Welspun Corp gains on bagging major order in US
-
These are the international standards for Ductile Iron pipes used for transportation of potable water.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU