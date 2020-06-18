Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.90 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Welspun India Q3 net jumps 50 pc at Rs 75 cr
Welspun Corp hits the roof on turnaround in performance
Board of Welspun Enterprises approves issue of NCDs upto Rs 200 cr
Welspun Corp reports 8-fold jump in Q3 profit
-
Sales decline 30.78% to Rs 54.68 croreNet Loss of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.78% to Rs 54.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 81.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.33% to Rs 295.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.6879.00 -31 295.17436.21 -32 OPM %-52.41-6.11 --24.07-8.59 - PBDT-28.75-5.28 -445 -81.62-42.95 -90 PBT-31.64-6.94 -356 -91.94-49.63 -85 NP-31.64-6.94 -356 -81.37-20.14 -304
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU