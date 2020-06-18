Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 30.78% to Rs 54.68 crore

Net Loss of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.78% to Rs 54.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 81.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.33% to Rs 295.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.6879.00 -31 295.17436.21 -32 OPM %-52.41-6.11 --24.07-8.59 - PBDT-28.75-5.28 -445 -81.62-42.95 -90 PBT-31.64-6.94 -356 -91.94-49.63 -85 NP-31.64-6.94 -356 -81.37-20.14 -304

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 19:07 IST

