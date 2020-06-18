JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MOIL consolidated net profit declines 90.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 22.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 22.86% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.46% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 100.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.7625.19 -6 100.50119.96 -16 OPM %6.026.27 -6.306.94 - PBDT1.211.28 -5 5.457.26 -25 PBT0.640.63 2 3.044.93 -38 NP0.430.35 23 2.163.69 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU