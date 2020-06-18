Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 22.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 22.86% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.46% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 100.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.7625.19100.50119.966.026.276.306.941.211.285.457.260.640.633.044.930.430.352.163.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)