WEP Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
WEP Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter
TAKE Solutions to acquire US-based firms in 'all cash deal'
lnfibeam Avenues and Alrowad Information Technology Solution form strategic alliance
Wipro Gallagher Solutions Wins HousingWire Tech100 Award
Huawei partners with Infosys on new Cloud solutions
-
Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 18.13 croreNet Loss of WEP Solutions reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 76.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.1319.23 -6 76.6780.69 -5 OPM %13.5112.32 -10.5010.20 - PBDT2.642.17 22 7.847.85 0 PBT-0.26-0.45 42 -3.22-1.78 -81 NP-0.30-0.41 27 -3.14-1.47 -114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU