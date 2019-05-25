JUST IN
Bihar Sponge Iron reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 15.71 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 15.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 71.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.7115.21 3 71.6867.98 5 OPM %11.655.26 -13.7414.96 - PBDT1.570.48 227 8.648.90 -3 PBT1.200.50 140 7.207.58 -5 NP0.810.06 1250 4.804.80 0

