B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 3.18% in the December 2018 quarter
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 91.21% in the March 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 15.71 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 15.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 71.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.7115.21 3 71.6867.98 5 OPM %11.655.26 -13.7414.96 - PBDT1.570.48 227 8.648.90 -3 PBT1.200.50 140 7.207.58 -5 NP0.810.06 1250 4.804.80 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU