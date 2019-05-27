Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 12.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.70% to Rs 1805.40 crore

Net profit of declined 12.84% to Rs 210.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.70% to Rs 1805.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2068.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.43% to Rs 813.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 879.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 7395.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7308.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

