Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 12.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 18.89% in the December 2018 quarter
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd spurts 10.21%, gains for fifth straight session
Motherson Sumi acquires Bombardier's UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Motherson to acquire Bombardier's UK rolling stock electrical biz for 10.87 mn pounds
-
Sales decline 12.70% to Rs 1805.40 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 12.84% to Rs 210.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.70% to Rs 1805.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2068.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.43% to Rs 813.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 879.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 7395.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7308.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1805.402068.12 -13 7395.867308.33 1 OPM %18.6118.89 -17.2118.22 - PBDT374.99379.20 -1 1441.661428.96 1 PBT320.00326.12 -2 1222.401210.66 1 NP210.79241.83 -13 813.77879.13 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU