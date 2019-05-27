JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.26%, rises for third straight session

Cyberscape Multimedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 12.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.70% to Rs 1805.40 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 12.84% to Rs 210.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.70% to Rs 1805.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2068.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.43% to Rs 813.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 879.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 7395.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7308.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1805.402068.12 -13 7395.867308.33 1 OPM %18.6118.89 -17.2118.22 - PBDT374.99379.20 -1 1441.661428.96 1 PBT320.00326.12 -2 1222.401210.66 1 NP210.79241.83 -13 813.77879.13 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 13:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements