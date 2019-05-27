WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 75.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
WEP Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter
WEP Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter
TAKE Solutions to acquire US-based firms in 'all cash deal'
lnfibeam Avenues and Alrowad Information Technology Solution form strategic alliance
Wipro Gallagher Solutions Wins HousingWire Tech100 Award
-
Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 17.30 croreNet profit of WEP Solutions declined 75.93% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 73.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.3018.93 -9 73.8879.80 -7 OPM %16.3617.49 -14.5114.34 - PBDT3.043.29 -8 10.5611.39 -7 PBT0.210.74 -72 -0.192.02 PL NP0.130.54 -76 -0.191.40 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU