West Coast Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 580.59 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 28.93% to Rs 55.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 580.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 493.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.63% to Rs 296.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1979.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1710.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales580.59493.57 18 1979.511710.20 16 OPM %25.3025.22 -25.7321.18 - PBDT146.07112.00 30 500.68338.78 48 PBT97.2478.67 24 325.42222.56 46 NP55.9978.78 -29 296.06223.23 33
