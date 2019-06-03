West Coast Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 580.59 crore

Net profit of declined 28.93% to Rs 55.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 580.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 493.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.63% to Rs 296.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1979.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1710.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

