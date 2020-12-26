Confidence Petroleum completes first CNG station for BGCL in Kolkata

Confidence Petroleum India announced the completion of the first CNG station at Gariya colony, Kolkata for Bengal Gas Corporation (BGCL).

BGCL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation.

The project is part of the seven stations project awarded to Confidence Petroleum India for Erection, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) of 7(seven) CNG stations in Kolkata city.

