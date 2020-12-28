Agenda for board meeting of The Investment Trust of India

To be held on 31 December 2020

The Board of The Investment Trust of India will meet on 31 December 2020 to consider the following:

1) Taking on record the Order passed by NCLT Mumbai bench for approval of Scheme of Arrangement between United Petro Finance and Fortune Credit Capital and The Investment Trust of India and their respective shareholders;

2) Issue and allotment of 4,96,500 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid to the shareholders of United Petro Finance as per Scheme;

3) Issue and allotment of 7,32,000 Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of Rs. 325/- each fully paid to the shareholders of United Petro Finance on the terms as per Scheme;

4) Issue of Corporate Guarantee of Rs. 50.00 cores to Aditya Birla Finance

5) Acquisition of equity shares of United Petro Finance from existing members in one or more tranches.

6) Taking on record the resolutions passed through circular

7) Reconstitution of committees

8) Other items as per agenda

