Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 43.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 1302.46 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 43.69% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 1302.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1541.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1302.461541.953.315.4080.0899.3136.0861.1124.6943.85

