Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 43.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 1302.46 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 43.69% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 1302.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1541.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1302.461541.95 -16 OPM %3.315.40 -PBDT80.0899.31 -19 PBT36.0861.11 -41 NP24.6943.85 -44

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:04 IST

