Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 43.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 88.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC, JSW Steel in focus
Whirlpool of India Q1 PAT spurts to Rs 84.58 cr
Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
-
Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 1302.46 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India declined 43.69% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 1302.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1541.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1302.461541.95 -16 OPM %3.315.40 -PBDT80.0899.31 -19 PBT36.0861.11 -41 NP24.6943.85 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU