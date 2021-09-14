Wholesale Price Index Gains Around 1% On Month In August 2021

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released the index numbers of wholesale price in India (Base Year: 2011-12) for the month of August, 2021 (Provisional). The annual rate of inflation is 11.39% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2021 (over August, 2020) as compared to 0.41% in August, 2020. The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum & natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of August, 2021 (as compared to July, 2021) was 1.04 %.

Primary Articles index increased by (1.56%) to 155.8 (provisional) in August, 2021 from 153.4 (provisional) for the month of July, 2021. Fuel & Power index increased by (1.49%) to 116.0 (provisional) in August, 2021 from 114.3 (provisional) for the month of July, 2021. Manufactured Products index moved up by (0.76%) to 133.0 (provisional) in August, 2021 from 132.0 (provisional) for the month of July, 2021.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 159.3 in July, 2021 to 159.6 in August, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.46% in July, 2021 to 3.43% in August, 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)