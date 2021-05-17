India's Exports Surge Impressively

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2021 are estimated to be USD 51.79 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 93.21% over the same period last year. The commodities/commodity groups which have recorded positive growth during April 2021 vis-vis April 2020 are Gems & jewellery (9271.21%), Jute mfg. including floor covering (1684.62%), Carpet (1352.68%), Handicrafts excl. handmade carpet (1275.46%), Leather & leather products (1201.44%), RMG of all textiles (927.08%), Cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, handloom products etc. (618.26%), Man-made yarn/fabs./made-ups etc. (587.01%), Other cereals (451.39%), Ceramic products & glassware (444.45%), Electronic goods (372.62%), Oil meals (279.49%), Cashew (260.48%), Mica, Coal & other ores, minerals including processed minerals (241.21%), Engineering goods (238.27%), Petroleum products (191.53%), Tobacco (187.4%), Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items (174.61%), Iron ore (172.16%), Oil seeds (169.04%), Meat, dairy & poultry products (148.81%), Tea (146.31%), Marine products (107.94%), Spices (97.56%), Coffee (75.02%), Organic & inorganic chemicals (68.54%), Rice (61.64%), Plastic & Linoleum (51.89%), Fruits & vegetables (25.4%) and Drugs & pharmaceuticals (23.43%).

Overall imports in April 2021 are estimated to be USD 58.72 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 122.24% over the same period last year. The trade deficit for April 2021 was estimated at USD15.10 Billion as against the deficit of USD 6.76 Billion in April 2020, which is an increase of 123.17%. The trade balance in Services (i.e., Net Services export) for March 2021 is USD 7.91 Billion. The estimated trade balance in April 2021 is USD 8.17 Billion. Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April 2021 is estimated at USD 6.93 Billion as compared to the surplus of USD 0.38 Billion in April 2020.

