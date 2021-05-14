India Cumulative Recoveries Exceed 2 Crore: Ministry Of Health

India's cumulative recoveries has surpassed 2 Crore (2,00,79,599, Ministry of Health and Welfare stated on Thursday. The National Recovery Rate is 83.50%. 3,44,776 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India's Daily New COVID cases for the third time in the last four days. Ten states account for 71.16% of the new recoveries. India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 today. It now comprises 15.41% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net decline of 5,632 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. 12 States cumulatively account for 79.7% of India's total Active Cases.

Government of India continues to expeditiously allocate and deliver global aid to States/UTs through a Whole of Government approach. Cumulatively, 9,294 Oxygen Concentrators; 11,835 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far. On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is steadily nearing 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)