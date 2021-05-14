RBI Announces Second Tranche Of Open Market Purchase of Government of India Securities Under G-SAP 1.0

-
The Reserve Bank will conduct the second tranche of open market purchase of government securities of ₹35,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) on May 20, 2021, as announced in Governor's statement of May 05, 2021. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will purchase the Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.
The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.
The first auction under G-SAP 1.0 conducted on April 15, 2021 for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore elicited an enthusiastic response, the RBI governor had said. G-SAP has engendered a softening bias in G-sec yields which has continued since then. Given this positive response from the market, it has been decided that the second purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20, 2021, he added.
