Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd and Bang Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2021.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd lost 8.25% to Rs 22.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6452 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.48% to Rs 86. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4287 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd tumbled 7.45% to Rs 71.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5321 shares in the past one month.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd dropped 7.35% to Rs 114.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8667 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd shed 6.48% to Rs 27.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2059 shares in the past one month.

