Volumes spurt at Cyient Ltd counter

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 46.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.20 lakh shares

Bajaj Auto Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 January 2021.

Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 46.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.49% to Rs.576.30. Volumes stood at 8.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Auto Ltd registered volume of 70.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.17% to Rs.4,080.00. Volumes stood at 15.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd clocked volume of 219.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.40 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.83% to Rs.398.50. Volumes stood at 36.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd saw volume of 37752 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7830 shares. The stock increased 2.06% to Rs.3,803.60. Volumes stood at 23078 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd saw volume of 6.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.85% to Rs.496.55. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)