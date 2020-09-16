Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.39% to Rs 6.58 croreNet Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.39% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.5816.61 -60 OPM %75.6888.56 -PBDT-5.21-14.75 65 PBT-5.22-14.77 65 NP-5.22-14.77 65
