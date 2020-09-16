Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.39% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.39% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.5816.6175.6888.56-5.21-14.75-5.22-14.77-5.22-14.77

