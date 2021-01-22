Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 67.64 points or 2.59% at 2543.17 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.02%), DLF Ltd (down 4.43%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.38%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.3%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.91%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.12%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 0.04%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 595.85 or 1.2% at 49028.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 187.9 points or 1.29% at 14402.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.32 points or 1.12% at 18405.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 84.27 points or 1.34% at 6203.13.

On BSE,828 shares were trading in green, 2033 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

