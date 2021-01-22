Metal stocks dip

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 484.68 points or 4.04% at 11513.27 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 10.85%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.85%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.51%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 4.01%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 3.67%), Coal India Ltd (down 3.38%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.58%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.16%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.89%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 595.85 or 1.2% at 49028.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 187.9 points or 1.29% at 14402.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.32 points or 1.12% at 18405.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 84.27 points or 1.34% at 6203.13.

On BSE,828 shares were trading in green, 2033 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

