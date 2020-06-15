Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 15.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.76% to Rs 75.92 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 15.19% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.76% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.83% to Rs 45.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 321.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 372.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

