Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 15.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.76% to Rs 75.92 croreNet profit of Wim Plast declined 15.19% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.76% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.83% to Rs 45.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 321.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 372.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.92109.64 -31 321.60372.56 -14 OPM %19.8821.54 -20.7219.96 - PBDT19.3724.26 -20 74.2676.16 -2 PBT14.8819.91 -25 55.7659.34 -6 NP11.1113.10 -15 45.0739.25 15
