Tamboli Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 11.82 croreNet loss of Tamboli Capital reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.81% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 52.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.8213.77 -14 52.1654.13 -4 OPM %-1.8621.50 -14.0924.29 - PBDT0.252.86 -91 8.3913.01 -36 PBT-0.512.08 PL 5.429.67 -44 NP-0.401.58 PL 4.056.96 -42
