Reserve Bank constitutes Group to review extant ownership and corporate structure for private banks
PNB Housing Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 1946.44 crore

Net loss of PNB Housing Finance reported to Rs 242.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 379.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 1946.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2145.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.76% to Rs 646.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1191.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 8481.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7679.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1946.442145.21 -9 8481.847679.32 10 OPM %54.5592.24 -79.5190.22 - PBDT-312.70554.22 PL 876.861765.76 -50 PBT-327.24545.07 PL 811.011734.39 -53 NP-242.06379.77 PL 646.241191.52 -46

First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 20:36 IST

