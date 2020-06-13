Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 88.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 2483.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 88.60% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 2483.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2842.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 224.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 9674.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9484.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2483.002842.009674.009484.0019.6523.6521.5320.57440.00620.001885.001635.0065.00264.00357.00339.0026.00228.00224.00308.00

