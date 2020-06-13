Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 88.60% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 2483.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 88.60% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 2483.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2842.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 224.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 9674.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9484.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2483.002842.00 -13 9674.009484.00 2 OPM %19.6523.65 -21.5320.57 - PBDT440.00620.00 -29 1885.001635.00 15 PBT65.00264.00 -75 357.00339.00 5 NP26.00228.00 -89 224.00308.00 -27
