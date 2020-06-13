JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dalmia Bharat standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Tamboli Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 88.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 2483.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 88.60% to Rs 26.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 2483.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2842.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 224.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 9674.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9484.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2483.002842.00 -13 9674.009484.00 2 OPM %19.6523.65 -21.5320.57 - PBDT440.00620.00 -29 1885.001635.00 15 PBT65.00264.00 -75 357.00339.00 5 NP26.00228.00 -89 224.00308.00 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 18:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU