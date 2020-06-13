Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 51.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.78% to Rs 153.91 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 51.26% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.78% to Rs 153.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.50% to Rs 121.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 817.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 839.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

